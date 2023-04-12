Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong shakes hands with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi last month. Photo: Xinhua
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong shakes hands with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi last month. Photo: Xinhua
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia says China ties ‘not going back’ as it tells exporters to diversify away from top trade partner

  • Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on exporters to become less reliant on China as economic and strategic ties cannot be separated
  • It was important to recognise the relationship between the two nations was ‘not going back to where we were 15 years ago’, she said on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:03pm, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong shakes hands with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi last month. Photo: Xinhua
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong shakes hands with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi last month. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE