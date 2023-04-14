An Australian man who lived in Shanghai faces a charge of ‘reckless foreign interference’ in a New South Wales court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian man who lived in China arrested for ‘reckless foreign interference’
- Alexander Csergo will appear before a local court to face a charge of reckless foreign interference, a New South Wales spokesperson said
- He had recently returned from China where he had worked since 2011, as a digital and data marketing consultant and in advertising
