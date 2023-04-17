The court in Sydney where Australian man Alexander Csergo appeared by video link after being charged with foreign interference. Photo: Reuters
Australian accused of helping Chinese spies worried they were watching him, court hears: ‘that’s how it works in China’
- Alexander Csergo is accused of accepting cash-filled envelopes from intelligence agents in return for writing reports on Australia
- He ‘became very worried’ about the agents – known only as ‘Ken’ and ‘Evelyn’ – while he was living in Shanghai, his lawyer told a Sydney court
The court in Sydney where Australian man Alexander Csergo appeared by video link after being charged with foreign interference. Photo: Reuters