The court in Sydney where Australian man Alexander Csergo appeared by video link after being charged with foreign interference. Photo: Reuters
Australian accused of helping Chinese spies worried they were watching him, court hears: ‘that’s how it works in China’

  • Alexander Csergo is accused of accepting cash-filled envelopes from intelligence agents in return for writing reports on Australia
  • He ‘became very worried’ about the agents – known only as ‘Ken’ and ‘Evelyn’ – while he was living in Shanghai, his lawyer told a Sydney court

Reuters
Updated: 2:54pm, 17 Apr, 2023

