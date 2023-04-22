Australian actor Barry Humphries, dressed as Dame Edna Everage, has died in Sydney, Australia. Photo: AP
Award-winning Dame Edna Everage creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney aged 89
- With lilac hair, oversized diamante glasses and an outlandish wardrobe, the Dame Edna character would greet audiences with her trademark ‘Hello Possums!’
- A household name in Britain and Australia, he won a Tony award for his Dame Edna: The Royal Tour on Broadway in the US and had a role in the sitcom Ally McBeal
