A rainbow flag flies outside a restaurant in the Cook Islands. Lawmakers in the tiny island nation of 15,000 people passed a bill on April 14 to decriminalise same-sex sexual relations. Photo: Facebook/Pride Cook Islands
LGBTQ rights still lag in Pacific region despite Cook Islands’ move to lift gay sex ban
- The Cook Islands follows other Pacific Island nations in wiping colonial-era sodomy laws from the statutes, beginning with the Marshall Islands in 2005
- But bans, which uphold a widespread prejudice against LGBTQ people, remain in place in other parts of the vast Pacific Islands region that is home to 12 million people
A rainbow flag flies outside a restaurant in the Cook Islands. Lawmakers in the tiny island nation of 15,000 people passed a bill on April 14 to decriminalise same-sex sexual relations. Photo: Facebook/Pride Cook Islands