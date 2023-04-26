The US woman took an undeclared 24-carat gold-plated handgun on her flight from Los Angeles to Sydney. Photo: Australian Border Force
US woman arrested after flying to Australia with gold-plated gun in luggage
- She has been charged under the Customs Act and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted
- Australia has strict gun control laws – there are around 15 guns for every 100 people in the country, compared to 121 per 100 in the US
The US woman took an undeclared 24-carat gold-plated handgun on her flight from Los Angeles to Sydney. Photo: Australian Border Force