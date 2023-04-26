Samples from a batch of cough syrup, with the product name Guaifenesin syrup TG syrup, were contaminated with unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. Photo: Shutterstock
WHO: contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific

  • Samples from a batch of imported cough syrup in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia were contaminated with unacceptable amounts of ingredients toxic to humans
  • The new alert follows three similar warnings issued last year; the manufacturer of the medicines in the latest alert was India’s QP Pharmachem, based in Punjab

Reuters
Updated: 5:36pm, 26 Apr, 2023

