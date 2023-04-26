Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to join the Harvard Kennedy School where she will serve as the 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and a Hauser Leader in the school’s Centre for Public Leadership. Photo: dpa
‘Strong and empathetic’ ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard
- A global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, the former leader has been appointed to dual fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School
- Ardern made the shock announcement in January that she was stepping down from the role after more than 5 years because she no longer had ‘enough in the tank’
