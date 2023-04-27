US President Joe Biden will briefly visit the Pacific islands nation of Papua New Guinea in May, a Papua New Guinea official said on Thursday, as Washington seeks to counter growing Chinese influence in the strategically important region. Photo: AP
Pacific nations
Joe Biden to make landmark visit to Papua New Guinea as US vies with China for Asia-Pacific influence

  • Biden plans to stop in Port Moresby in May as he travels between a G7 summit in Japan and a Quad summit in Sydney, Australia
  • US and Australian officials have been concerned by a rapid uptick in Chinese investment in resource-rich Papua New Guinea

Agence France-PresseReuters
Updated: 11:11am, 27 Apr, 2023

