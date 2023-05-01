Uber Eats rider Jess was immediately suspicious of the order in a zip-tied plastic bag she picked up from a restaurant after she was told it contained “toothpaste”. Photo: Shutterstock
Toothpaste sent via Uber Eats Australia turns out to be crystal meth
- Jess was immediately suspicious when she picked up a zip-tied plastic bag from a restaurant in Sydney and was told it contained ‘toothpaste’
- The full-time teacher, who joined Uber Eats to help cope with the rising cost of living, was given a one-star review for going to the police
