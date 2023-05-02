Australia will still allow people to use vapes, with a prescription, as a tool to help them quit cigarettes. Photo: Winson Wong
Australia will still allow people to use vapes, with a prescription, as a tool to help them quit cigarettes. Photo: Winson Wong
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia cracks down on vapes, e-cigarettes to stop ‘next generation of nicotine addicts’

  • Australia will ban single-use disposable vapes, halt imports of non-prescription versions, and restrict how much nicotine e-cigarettes may contain
  • ‘Vaping was sold as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit. It was not sold as a recreational product,’ the health minister said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:12am, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia will still allow people to use vapes, with a prescription, as a tool to help them quit cigarettes. Photo: Winson Wong
Australia will still allow people to use vapes, with a prescription, as a tool to help them quit cigarettes. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE