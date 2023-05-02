Australian police searched Keith Hartley’s home on suspicion he had broken the law by providing military style training directed or funded by China between 2018 and 2022. Photo: AP
Australian police searched former British pilot’s home for China fighter jet records

  • Police searched Keith Hartley’s home on suspicion he broke the law by providing military style training directed or funded by China between 2018 and 2022
  • Britain and Australia have announced crackdowns on former military pilots working to train Chinese fliers

Reuters

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 May, 2023

