Australian police searched Keith Hartley’s home on suspicion he had broken the law by providing military style training directed or funded by China between 2018 and 2022. Photo: AP
Australian police searched former British pilot’s home for China fighter jet records
- Police searched Keith Hartley’s home on suspicion he broke the law by providing military style training directed or funded by China between 2018 and 2022
- Britain and Australia have announced crackdowns on former military pilots working to train Chinese fliers
