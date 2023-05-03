Crocodiles. People fishing with the victim heard him yell and scream very loudly “followed by a large splashing of water”, police said. Photo: AFP
A man in Australia shooed away a crocodile to fish. Then 2 of them ate him
- The remains of the 65-year-old victim, named in Australian media as Kevin Darmody, were found inside two crocodiles measuring up to 4.2 metres long
- ‘This is croc country. If you are in water … you should expect crocodiles’, a Queensland state wildlife official told reporters after the tragedy
