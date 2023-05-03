Crocodiles. People fishing with the victim heard him yell and scream very loudly “followed by a large splashing of water”, police said. Photo: AFP
Crocodiles. People fishing with the victim heard him yell and scream very loudly “followed by a large splashing of water”, police said. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

A man in Australia shooed away a crocodile to fish. Then 2 of them ate him

  • The remains of the 65-year-old victim, named in Australian media as Kevin Darmody, were found inside two crocodiles measuring up to 4.2 metres long
  • ‘This is croc country. If you are in water … you should expect crocodiles’, a Queensland state wildlife official told reporters after the tragedy

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Crocodiles. People fishing with the victim heard him yell and scream very loudly “followed by a large splashing of water”, police said. Photo: AFP
Crocodiles. People fishing with the victim heard him yell and scream very loudly “followed by a large splashing of water”, police said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE