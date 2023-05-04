A staunchly worded letter that could sour the build-up to the coronation has been sent to King Charles from Indigenous representatives of 12 Commonwealth nations. Photo: AP
Australia’s Indigenous leaders demand King Charles apologise for colonialism
- Representatives from 12 Commonwealth nations also called for financial reparations and the return of stolen cultural treasures
- Facing a reckoning over monarchy’s links to slave trade and legacy of violence, Charles has said crown must ‘acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past’
A staunchly worded letter that could sour the build-up to the coronation has been sent to King Charles from Indigenous representatives of 12 Commonwealth nations. Photo: AP