The 48-year-old woman, named only as Lillian, waves to a police helicopter to attract its attention. Photo: Twitter/@VictoriaPolice
She survived in outback Australia for 5 days – on nothing but lollipops and wine
- The 48-year-old, referred to by police only as Lillian, took a wrong turn in the remote bushland of Victoria state and became lost
- She ‘used great common sense’ to stay with her car, police said, as she drank the only liquid she had with her – a bottle of wine for her mother
