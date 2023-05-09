Australian scientists have begun vaccinating wild koalas against chlamydia to protect the marsupials against a widespread disease that causes blindness, infertility and death. Photo: AP
Australia begins vaccinating koalas against chlamydia to prevent extinction
- The aim of the field trial is to test a method for protecting the marsupials against a widespread disease that causes blindness, infertility and death
- Facing compounded threats from disease, habitat loss and road collisions, koalas could go extinct in at least one Australian state by 2050
