Australian scientists have begun vaccinating wild koalas against chlamydia to protect the marsupials against a widespread disease that causes blindness, infertility and death. Photo: AP
Australia begins vaccinating koalas against chlamydia to prevent extinction

  • The aim of the field trial is to test a method for protecting the marsupials against a widespread disease that causes blindness, infertility and death
  • Facing compounded threats from disease, habitat loss and road collisions, koalas could go extinct in at least one Australian state by 2050

Associated Press
Updated: 4:30pm, 9 May, 2023

