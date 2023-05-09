Julian Assange is in his fourth year of imprisonment in Britain whilst the US government tries to extradite him to face charges of espionage. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia presses US to drop extradition case and free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
- Assange is battling extradition from the UK to the US where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables
- Washington says the release of the documents had put lives in danger
