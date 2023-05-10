A sign is seen for Abbey Caves near the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, where the student’s body was found following a flash flood. Photo: Northern Advocate via AP
Body of New Zealand student found in cave after flash flood hits school trip
- The death has raised questions about why school officials chose to go ahead with the trip even after forecasters warned of heavy rain approaching
- A state of emergency was still in place in parts of New Zealand on Wednesday amid widespread flooding, landslides, fallen trees and trapped cars
A sign is seen for Abbey Caves near the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, where the student’s body was found following a flash flood. Photo: Northern Advocate via AP