A sign is seen for Abbey Caves near the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, where the student’s body was found following a flash flood. Photo: Northern Advocate via AP
New Zealand
Asia / Australasia

Body of New Zealand student found in cave after flash flood hits school trip

  • The death has raised questions about why school officials chose to go ahead with the trip even after forecasters warned of heavy rain approaching
  • A state of emergency was still in place in parts of New Zealand on Wednesday amid widespread flooding, landslides, fallen trees and trapped cars

Associated Press

Updated: 12:02pm, 10 May, 2023

