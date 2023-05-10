China imported just over one million tonnes of copper ore and concentrate from Australia in 2019, worth about US$1.67 billion at the time. Photo: AFP
Australia exports first copper to China since 2020, industry hopes end to ban near

  • Beijing is gradually easing a raft of unofficial restrictions and tariffs imposed during a diplomatic spat over trade, security and the origins of Covid-19
  • Trade Minister Don Farrell said he’d travel to China for talks, after which it’s hoped copper ore and concentrate imports will resume if they go well

Reuters

Updated: 6:19pm, 10 May, 2023

