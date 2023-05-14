Australia‘s biggest goldminer, Newcrest Mining and US firm Newmont are close to sealing a deal that would create the world’s biggest gold miner. Photo: EPA
Australia‘s biggest goldminer, Newcrest Mining and US firm Newmont are close to sealing a deal that would create the world’s biggest gold miner. Photo: EPA
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Going for gold: US-Australia US$20 billion deal on track to create world’s biggest gold mining company

  • Australia’s Newmont and the US’s Newcrest are in the final stages of negotiations just weeks after the price of bullion approached an all-time record high
  • Gold miners worldwide are facing the prospect of stagnating production, harder-to-mine deposits and rising input costs

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:11pm, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia‘s biggest goldminer, Newcrest Mining and US firm Newmont are close to sealing a deal that would create the world’s biggest gold miner. Photo: EPA
Australia‘s biggest goldminer, Newcrest Mining and US firm Newmont are close to sealing a deal that would create the world’s biggest gold miner. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE