A surfer missing since being attacked by a shark off the southern coast of Australia at the weekend is “presumed dead”, police said on Monday, as a search turned up fragments of wetsuit-like material. The surfer, identified by local media as 46-year-old teacher Simon Baccanello, was attacked on Saturday off Walkers Rock Beach, South Australia’s state police said in a statement. His damaged surfboard was found soon after. Local State Emergency Service manager Trevlyn Smith told News Corp the surfboard had “one bite in the middle”. Teams scouring the area for signs of the man on Sunday had located two “items of interest”, police said. “One item appears to be a piece of wetsuit material, and the other items appear to be small pieces of white polystyrene [possible surfboard material],” they said in a statement. Police said the fragments would be sent for forensic examination. A man in Australia shooed away a crocodile to fish. Then 2 of them ate him Teams will carry on searching beaches in the area after high tide “in the coming days”, police said, following consultations with the man’s family. Searchers say any remains are more likely to drift ashore rather than out to sea. An emergency services official in the area told public broadcaster ABC that as many as 16 people were near the surfer on Saturday, some of whom “saw evidence of the attack”. Jaiden Millar was one of around a dozen surfers in the water with Baccanello when the shark attacked. “I saw his board tombstoning, which means he’s underwater and his board’s getting dragged under … trying to fight its way back to the surface,” Millar told News Corp. It was the first fatal shark attack in Australia since February 15 when a swimmer was attacked by a 4.5-metre (15-foot) great white shark off a Sydney beach. Less than two weeks earlier, a 16-year-old who jumped into a river from a personal watercraft was killed by a suspected bull shark near Perth. Additional reporting by Associated Press