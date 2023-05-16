Firefighters respond to the blaze at a hostel in New Zealand’s capital of Wellington early on Tuesday morning. A number of people had to be rescued from the roof of the building, the emergency services said. Photo: Xinhua
Fire rips through New Zealand hostel, killing 6 in ‘horrific’ tragedy: ‘This is our worst nightmare’
- Up to 90 people are thought to have been in the hostel when the blaze began, with ‘quite a few’ having to be plucked from the roof by firefighters
- Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday morning called the fire an ‘absolute tragedy’ – and said that the death toll would likely rise
