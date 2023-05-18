The urgency of Air China’s pilot requirements underscores the pace of the post-pandemic passenger rebound. Photo: dpa
The urgency of Air China’s pilot requirements underscores the pace of the post-pandemic passenger rebound. Photo: dpa
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Air China jets off to Australian flight school in scramble for pilots as pent-up demand drives travel rebound

  • The state-run carrier has pushed the Australian Airline Pilot Academy to interview more than 100 Chinese candidates in just four days in April
  • Air China’s move underscores the pace of the post-pandemic passenger rebound – and the sheer number of flight crew needed to sustain it

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:00am, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The urgency of Air China’s pilot requirements underscores the pace of the post-pandemic passenger rebound. Photo: dpa
The urgency of Air China’s pilot requirements underscores the pace of the post-pandemic passenger rebound. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE