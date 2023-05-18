Several people were killed and up to 30 others were believed unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at a four-storey hostel building in downtown Wellington, police said on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
New Zealand police charge man with arson in connection with hostel fire that killed at least 6
- Police arrested a man and charged him with two counts of arson in connection with the fire at a Wellington hostel that killed at least six people
- Police said ‘more serious charges’ in relation to the deaths have not been ruled out
Several people were killed and up to 30 others were believed unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at a four-storey hostel building in downtown Wellington, police said on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua