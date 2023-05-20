The skyline of Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby. Photo: AFP
The skyline of Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby. Photo: AFP
Pacific nations
Asia /  Australasia

Pacific nations relish as US-China rivalry brings cash, economic boon to region

  • Most governments say they won’t be forced to pick a side as Washington and Beijing provide millions in aid and loans in bid to win regional influence
  • Experts warn world powers circling the Pacific must tread carefully if they want to gain the clout they crave as concerns about American neglect linger

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:52am, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The skyline of Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby. Photo: AFP
The skyline of Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE