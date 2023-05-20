An award-winning journalist at Australia’s public broadcaster ABC, Stan Grant, says he endured “relentless racial filth”. Photo: AFP
Top Australian TV host quits ABC show over ‘relentless racist filth’ he endured

  • Stan Grant says he suffered racist abuse after raising Britain’s colonial persecution of Indigenous Australians during coverage of King Charles’s coronation
  • The award-winning journalist with the Australian Broadcasting Company, says his employers did not support him or refute the lies written or spoken about him

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:22pm, 20 May, 2023

