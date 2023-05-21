US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun, Photo: Reuters
US to sign strategic pacts with 2 Pacific states, hopes for third in weeks

  • A US presidential envoy said the Palau agreement would be signed in Papua New Guinea on Monday, while the Micronesia pact would be signed on Tuesday
  • Yun initialled the agreements – part of US efforts to shore up support among Pacific island states to counter competition from China – last week

Reuters

Updated: 7:24am, 21 May, 2023

