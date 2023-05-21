Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) with US President Joe Biden during a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima on Saturday. Photo: Pool/AFP
Australian PM Anthony Albanese backs G7 on ‘de-risking’ trade with China
- Australia has ‘for some time’ expressed concern about China’s activity, Albanese says, pointing to the ‘chafing’ of an Australian aircraft in the South China Sea
- Albanese says it is important to work in a way that enhances the peace, security and stability in the region
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) with US President Joe Biden during a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima on Saturday. Photo: Pool/AFP