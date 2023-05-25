A wall collapses during a building fire in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Massive blaze in central Sydney, close to main train station and business district
- About 30 fire trucks and 120 firefighters fought the blaze at an abandoned hat factory in a 7-story building near the central railway station
- Hundreds of people emerging from the busy station to watch as the fire-baked walls collapsed onto the streets – nobody was injured
A wall collapses during a building fire in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE