A wall collapses during a building fire in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Massive blaze in central Sydney, close to main train station and business district

  • About 30 fire trucks and 120 firefighters fought the blaze at an abandoned hat factory in a 7-story building near the central railway station
  • Hundreds of people emerging from the busy station to watch as the fire-baked walls collapsed onto the streets – nobody was injured

Reuters
Updated: 6:39pm, 25 May, 2023

