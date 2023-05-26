A large solar farm in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
A large solar farm in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Billionaire’s solar deal revives Australia-Singapore undersea power cable dream

  • New deal by Mike Cannon-Brookes gives his company control of a vast renewable energy development that stalled in January after a dispute with former partner
  • Project has been touted as among initiatives that could help Asia’s fossil-fuel dominated economies – particularly space constrained nations such as Singapore

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A large solar farm in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
A large solar farm in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE