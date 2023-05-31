A crocodile swims in an aquarium. The saltwater crocodile involved in Saturday’s attack was thought to be a juvenile, rather than a fully grown adult. Photo: Reuters
A man in Australia freed his head from a crocodile’s mouth by prising its jaws open with his bare hands
- Australian Marcus McGowan, 51, was snorkelling with his wife and a group of friends off Haggerstone Island near Cape York when he was attacked
- He said he was able to save himself by pulling the crocodile’s jaws open ‘just far enough to get my head out’. At first, he’d thought it was a shark
