Passengers will be expected to stand on a digital scale during preflight check-in, and the information will reportedly be submitted to a database but will not be viewable to the in-person agent.

“We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight, not even us,” James continued in his statement.

Air New Zealand has required passengers to step on the scales previously, during a survey in 2021, but this is the first time the regulation will affect international travellers, said the airline.

One of the first groups to take part in the new programme will be those travelling direct from Auckland to New York’s JFK Airport.

The 17-hour flight was introduced last autumn as a milestone in Air New Zealand’s post-pandemic revamp, and is one of the longest flights in the world.

The survey numbers are required by the Civil Aviation Authority, the nation’s industry watchdog.

Under the authority’s rules, airlines have various options to estimate passenger weight. One option is to periodically carry out surveys like Air New Zealand is doing to establish an average weight. Another option is to accept a standard weight set by the authority.

By weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely Alastair James, Air New Zealand load control specialist

Currently, the authority’s designated weight for people 13 and over is 86kg (190 pounds), which includes carry-on luggage. The authority last changed the average passenger weight in 2004, increasing it from 77kg (170 pounds).

Health statistics show New Zealanders are becoming heavier. The latest national health survey put the adult obesity rate at 34 per cent, up from 31 per cent a year earlier. Childhood obesity rates increased to 13 per cent, up from 10 per cent a year earlier.

Customers on Air New Zealand domestic flights were asked to weigh in a couple of years ago.

James said there was nothing for passengers to fear by stepping on the scales.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” he said.