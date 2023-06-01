Before the trial, Perth-born Roberts-Smith was Australia’s most famous and distinguished soldier.

He won the Victoria Cross – Australia’s highest military honour – for “conspicuous gallantry” in Afghanistan, where his unit was hunting for a senior Taliban commander.

He met then Queen Elizabeth and his image hung in the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

But The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times alleged that behind Roberts-Smith’s lauded public persona lay a pattern of criminal behaviour.

The paper said Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed Afghan civilian off a cliff and ordered subordinates to shoot him.

Ben Roberts-Smith with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London in 2011. Photo: Reuters

He was also said to have taken part in the machine-gunning of a man with a prosthetic leg, later bringing the leg back to Australia and using it as a drinking vessel with other soldiers.

The towering veteran was also accused of domestic violence against a woman in a Canberra hotel – something the ruling said had not been completely proven – and of engaging “in a campaign of bullying” against a fellow soldier.

Roberts-Smith and his lawyers had claimed that five of the killings took place in combat, while the sixth was entirely fictitious.

The newspapers and their journalists had backed their reporting throughout the trial, primarily relying on the defence of truth.

The case became one of Australia’s longest-running defamation trials, with 40 witnesses providing often harrowing evidence about the behaviour of Australia’s special forces.

Local media has estimated the legal costs have run to US$16 million, making it one of the costliest defamation cases in the country’s history.

Lawyers for the media indicated they would be seeking “indemnity costs against the applicant” at a later date.

Roberts-Smith’s defence was partially bankrolled by the boss of Seven West Media, a rival to the three newspapers.