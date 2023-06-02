Australia said cocaine shipments are being seized at the country’s borders at record levels. File photo: Shutterstock
Australia seizes more than 800kg of cocaine worth US$210 million from cargo ship

  • The drugs, which reportedly came from South America, were found hidden on a merchant vessel off Western Australia
  • Three men were arrested in Sydney and Perth in connection with the seizure

dpa
Updated: 1:18pm, 2 Jun, 2023

