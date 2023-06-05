New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on May 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand’s ex-PM Jacinda Ardern given top royal honour for service during shooting and pandemic
- Ardern was made a Dame Grand Companion, the second-highest honour in New Zealand, as part of King Charles’ Birthday Honours
- Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who succeeded Ardern, said she was being recognised for her service during ‘some of the greatest challenges our country has faced’
