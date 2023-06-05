A visitor looks at a display featuring decorated war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith at the Australian War Memorial on Friday. In addition to the killing, he’d engaged in a “campaign of bullying” against another soldier, the judge said, including threatening “a bullet in the back of the head”. Photo: AP
Australian war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith ‘responsible for murder’ in Afghanistan, judge says
- Roberts-Smith was seen as a national hero for his actions during six tours of Afghanistan from 2006 to 2012 and military citations
- A judge rejected his defamation case against three Australian newspapers who had accused him of unlawful killings in Afghanistan
A visitor looks at a display featuring decorated war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith at the Australian War Memorial on Friday. In addition to the killing, he’d engaged in a “campaign of bullying” against another soldier, the judge said, including threatening “a bullet in the back of the head”. Photo: AP