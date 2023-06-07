Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) shakes hands with his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins before a bilateral meeting in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) shakes hands with his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins before a bilateral meeting in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Pacific nations
Asia /  Australasia

Fiji rethinks its China security ties as Pacific tensions rise: ‘our values differ’

  • The Pacific island nation’s leader said it was reviewing a contentious police cooperation agreement it signed with China in 2011
  • He even appeared to go a step further at one point during a news conference on Wednesday, by referring to the agreement’s ‘discontinuation’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:24pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) shakes hands with his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins before a bilateral meeting in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) shakes hands with his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins before a bilateral meeting in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE