The man was allowed to leave the liquor store after he returned a box of drinks to the cashier. Photo: Facebook/BeechboroCellars
Australian ‘booze bandit’ left red-faced after liquor shop door fails to open during theft
- The man couldn’t get The Bottle-O Beechboro store’s sliding door to open as he attempted to dash out of the venue with a crate of drinks
- He was allowed to exit the shop after he returned the goods to the cashier, who called his act ‘more of a defeat’
The man was allowed to leave the liquor store after he returned a box of drinks to the cashier. Photo: Facebook/BeechboroCellars