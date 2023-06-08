US citizen Scott Johnson, 27, was killed in an apparent gay hate crime in 1988. Photo: New South Wales police
Australian man sentenced to 9 years in prison for gay American’s 1988 manslaughter
- Scott Phillip White pleaded guilty last year to the murder of Scott Johnson – a greater crime – and had been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison
- Johnson’s death was originally thought to be a suicide but police eventually opened an investigation into what they suspected was a gay hate crime in 2012
