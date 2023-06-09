Qantas said flat shoes can now be worn with all uniforms, as can diamond earrings. Anyone can wear makeup if they choose to, and have hair in a ponytail or bun. Photo: dpa
Australia’s Qantas to let male cabin crew wear make-up, female flight attendants to forgo high heels
- Changes are the latest evolution of Qantas’ style guide to reflect changing attitudes and will also apply to its budget airline Jetstar
- A mini-revolution is developing among airlines in relation to staff uniform, though Qantas’ update remains relatively modest compared to other airlines
