Emergency workers man a roadblock near the town of Greta following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia on Monday. Photo: AP
10 dead, 25 injured after wedding bus crash in Australia’s wine region
- Police said a chartered bus likely carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia’s New South Wales state
- The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, is under arrest and expected to be charged over the accident based on ‘sufficient information’
