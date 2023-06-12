New Zealand ’s national radio broadcaster has launched an investigation and put a digital journalist on leave after it said a series of news stories on its website about Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine had been edited to present “a false account of events”. Radio New Zealand (RNZ), which is government-funded but has editorial independence, has corrected 16 stories on its website dating back to April 2022 because of what it termed “inappropriate editing”. The corrections RNZ added to the stories indicated the editing had changed the original stories to present pro-Russian interpretations of some events in Ukraine as fact. Most of the stories had been supplied by Reuters and at least one came from Britain ’s BBC , the links to the stories show. Paul Thompson, the chief executive of taxpayer-funded RNZ, said he was commissioning an external review of the organisation’s editing processes, alongside a detailed audit and analysis of all stories that could have been inappropriately edited. “It is so disappointing. I’m gutted. It’s painful. It’s shocking,” Thompson said on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show. “We have to get to the bottom of how it happened.” Thompson said the broadcaster had forensically reviewed about 250 stories since first being alerted to the issue on Friday and would be reviewing thousands more. Some of the changes were just a few words and would have been hard to spot by casual readers. Changes included the addition of pro-Kremlin narratives such as “Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum” and that “neo-Nazis had created a threat” to Russia’s borders. Russia has for years tried to link Ukraine to Nazism , particularly those who have led the government in Kyiv since a pro-Russian leadership was toppled in 2014. Current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, angrily dismisses those claims. ‘What if it was us?’: New Zealand tells Zelensky it will help rebuild Ukraine Thompson told the Nine to Noon programme that typically only one person at RNZ had been required to edit wire service stories because those stories had already been subject to robust editing. But he said RNZ was now adding another layer of editing to such stories. He said he wanted to apologise to listeners, readers, staff and the Ukrainian community. “It’s so disappointing that this pro-Kremlin garbage has ended up in our stories,” Thompson told Nine to Noon. “It’s inexcusable.” Extraordinary that there is so little editorial oversight at Radio New Zealand that someone employed by/contracted to them was able to rewrite online content to reflect pro-Russia stance without senior staff noticing. Accountability? Expect better from public broadcaster. https://t.co/uEqdEnndAP — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) June 10, 2023 Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark tweeted that she expected better from the public broadcaster. “Extraordinary that there is so little editorial oversight at Radio New Zealand that someone employed by/contracted to them was able to rewrite online content to reflect pro-Russia stance without senior staff noticing,” she wrote. “Accountability?” RNZ began as a radio broadcaster but these days is a multimedia organisation and its website ranks among the nation’s most viewed news sites. It is a media client of Reuters. Neither Reuters nor the BBC immediately responded to requests for comment. Don’t mention the war: India fails to rebrand Ukraine conflict at G20 meet The broadcaster said on Friday that it had become aware of the issue without providing further specifics and started an “immediate investigation”. It added that a staff member had been put on leave while the probe was taking place and was now prevented from accessing RNZ’s computer systems. The issue became public after changes were made to a June 8 Reuters story about the use of the word “war” in Russia. The story was edited on RNZ’s website to read that in 2014 “a pro-Russian elected government was toppled during Ukraine’s violent Maidan colour revolution”. The piece then inaccurately claimed that “Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum, as the new pro-Western government suppressed ethnic Russians in eastern and southern Ukraine”. Pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich was toppled in 2014 in what became known as the Maidan Revolution after months of protests triggered by his reneging on a promise to forge tighter links with the European Union . Dozens of protesters were killed. The 2014 referendum on Crimea, which was held after Russia seized control, was considered a sham by Ukraine and most Western governments and wasn’t recognised internationally. Russia has been accused of using false allegations of suppression of ethnic Russians to justify pro-Moscow separatist groups declaring independence in eastern Ukraine. Why has New Zealand welcomed those fleeing Ukraine but not from elsewhere? The corrected version on the RNZ site restored the original wording in the Reuters story, which stated that the “conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces fighting Ukraine’s armed forces”. A United Nations General Assembly resolution declared the Crimea referendum as invalid, while the United Nations Human Rights Office said in 2014 that ethnic Russians in Ukraine had falsely claimed to be under assault to justify Russian intervention. Additional reporting by Associated Press