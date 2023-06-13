Investigators inspect the scene of Sunday’s fatal bus crash near Greta in the Hunter Valley region of Australia’s New South Wales, in which 10 people died. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia wedding bus was going too fast before fatal crash, police say: ‘if you think that was fast … watch this’
- The driver of the bus that rolled on its side killing 10 passengers was going ‘too quick for him to negotiate’ a roundabout, a police spokesman said
- He declined to comment on reports that the driver, Brett Andrew Button, had said ‘if you think that was fast … watch this’ shortly before the crash
Investigators inspect the scene of Sunday’s fatal bus crash near Greta in the Hunter Valley region of Australia’s New South Wales, in which 10 people died. Photo: EPA-EFE