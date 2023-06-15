Australia’s main opposition party expelled senator David Van after a female senator accused him of sexual assault. Photo: AP
Australian opposition party expels senator over sexual misconduct allegations
- Senator David Van was expelled from the conservative Liberal Party after allegations by independent Senator Lidia Thorpe of harassment and sexual assault
- He has also yet to respond to a statement from former Liberal Party Senator Amanda Stoker that said Van had apologised for ‘squeezing my bottom twice’
