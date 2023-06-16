The delays have raised concern that Australia might scrap the golden visa programme. Photo: Reuters
Uncertainty clouds Chinese millionaires who chased Australia’s golden visas: ‘Our life is a mess’
- Many wealthy migrants are staring at a bleak future after the government put the visa scheme on the back burner, causing processing times to blow out
- ‘The forever wait means that even if I’m running my business at a loss, I cannot just close shop and move on,’ says an investor
