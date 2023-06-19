A suspect is taken into custody by the Australian Federal Police last week. Police said a Mexican crime syndicate sent 375kg of methamphetamine, also known as meth or Ice, in five shipments from April 2022 to February this year. Photo: Australian Federal Police via AP
Australia charges Mexican cartel-linked group with smuggling meth into Hong Kong, elsewhere
- The three men were arrested as part of an international investigation that began last year after several shipments of drugs were seized
- The cartel is alleged to have organised the shipment of 447kg of liquid methamphetamine and 120kg of cocaine that were seized in Hong Kong
