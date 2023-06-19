A sticker of the Australian Aboriginal Flag along with the word “Respect”. Photo: Reuters
A sticker of the Australian Aboriginal Flag along with the word “Respect”. Photo: Reuters
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian parliament backs Indigenous recognition referendum: ‘Together, we can make history’, PM Albanese says

  • It will seek support to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice to advise the government on issues affecting those communities
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been campaigning in favour of the ‘voice referendum’ since winning the May 2022 election

dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:05pm, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A sticker of the Australian Aboriginal Flag along with the word “Respect”. Photo: Reuters
A sticker of the Australian Aboriginal Flag along with the word “Respect”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE