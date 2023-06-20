Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday, after an axe attack the previous night left multiple people injured. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday, after an axe attack the previous night left multiple people injured. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

Axe-wielding man attacks diners at 3 Chinese restaurants in New Zealand

  • A 24-year-old suspect was arrested after an alleged rampage in an Auckland suburb that sent four victims to hospital
  • One diner said the assailant aimed the weapon at his head, but he managed to block it with his hand

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:23am, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday, after an axe attack the previous night left multiple people injured. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday, after an axe attack the previous night left multiple people injured. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE