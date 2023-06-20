A worker holds out a handful of crushed lithium ore at a processing plant in Australia. Photo: Gary Peters Photography/Talison Lithium Ltd Handout via Bloomberg
Australia remains wary of Chinese investment in vital minerals sector: ‘we’re competing with China here’

  • Australia is the world’s biggest lithium producer, mining more than half of the metal used in electric vehicles, smartphones and grid-scale batteries
  • But the vast majority is still shipped to China, which dominates downstream processing. Canberra and Washington want to break that monopoly

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:30pm, 20 Jun, 2023

