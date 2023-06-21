A still from a video posted to social media by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry urging Australia to send some of the 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks it acquired as “hand-me-downs” from the US in 2006. Photo: Twitter/@DefenceU
Ukraine makes a Mad Max appeal for Australia to send its old ‘hand-me-down’ US tanks: ‘let the Abrams live again’
- Kyiv wants Canberra to share some of the US$102 billion energy-and-commodity bonanza it’s enjoyed since the Russia-Ukraine war began
- Australia is one of the smallest contributors to Ukraine’s war effort among developed nations. Ukraine has urged it to send its old M1A1 Abrams tanks
A still from a video posted to social media by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry urging Australia to send some of the 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks it acquired as “hand-me-downs” from the US in 2006. Photo: Twitter/@DefenceU